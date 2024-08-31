Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 26th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.05 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.