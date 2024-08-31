Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 26th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NIE stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

