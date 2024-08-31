Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $206.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.29. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

