Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Down 40.6%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 40.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Vivic Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

