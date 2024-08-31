Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 89,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA remained flat at $9.25 during trading hours on Friday. 19,590,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,813,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.