Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.18. 7,939,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,687,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

