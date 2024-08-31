Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

