Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

HCC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 600,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,529. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.