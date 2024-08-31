Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,346,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
