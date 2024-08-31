Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $186.50 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

