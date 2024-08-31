WBI Investments LLC Sells 15,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBI Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $233.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.