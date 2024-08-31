WBI Investments LLC Takes $177,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 9,211.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

