WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. 2,336,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

