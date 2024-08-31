Wedbush Comments on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

