Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,143,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,546,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

