Wells Fargo & Company Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.