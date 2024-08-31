Wells Fargo & Company Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

