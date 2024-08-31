Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $146.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

