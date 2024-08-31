Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
Shares of WFAFY opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.17.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
