Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

