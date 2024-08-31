WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. 2,820,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

