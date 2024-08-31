WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $821.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.79.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

