WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.0% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $539.31 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

