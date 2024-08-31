WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after buying an additional 107,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 3,460,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

