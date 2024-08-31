WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. 400,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

