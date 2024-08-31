WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 14,617 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP remained flat at $23.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

