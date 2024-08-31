WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $66.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.