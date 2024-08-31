Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Western Union stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Western Union by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after buying an additional 1,439,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

