Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $134.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,665 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $134.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.