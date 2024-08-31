WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

