Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. 202,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

