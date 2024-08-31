WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 5,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,071,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 703,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

