Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $253,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.95 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $105.57 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

