Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 2,736,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,798,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

