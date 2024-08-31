Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 4.4%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 62,262,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 28,752,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Woodbois Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.57.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

