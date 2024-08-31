World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Holdings Decreased by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $35,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $28,874,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $27,475,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.7 %

WKC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 809,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

