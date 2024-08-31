WP Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $1,184.69. 405,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,012.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

