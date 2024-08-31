WP Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

SQ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,271. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

