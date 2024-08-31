WP Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.69 and its 200 day moving average is $544.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

