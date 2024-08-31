Wrapped eETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $2.79 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,629.66 or 0.04463724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,552,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,553,859.05977007. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,641.42628125 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,884,044.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

