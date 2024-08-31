Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $76.88. 3,939,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.