Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

