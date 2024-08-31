Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
