YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Shares Up 0.6%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

