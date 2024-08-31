Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

