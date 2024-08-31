Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Increased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,784,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

