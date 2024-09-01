10,629 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

RCL traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,913. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

