14,107 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.