16,483 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

