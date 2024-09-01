1,800 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE RGA traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.76. 258,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,297. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.68. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

