2,281 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

