2,537 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,588 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

