2,576 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

